Refreshing Spirits To Accompany The Drizzle

New Delhi :

The monsoon is well in swing with cloudy skies painting our windows and the soft pitter-patter of raindrops calming many. To enjoy the monsoon mood one can, indulge in various forms of beverages, however, there is another refreshing option to accompany the drizzle -- tipples!





Roku Gin





True to its Japanese craftsmanship, Roku Gin alludes to the impeccable flavors and authenticity of the region. The unique blend artfully balances six unique Japanese botanicals -- Sakura Flower or Yae-Sakura and Sakuna Leaf or Oshima-sakura, which add the floral hints, Sencha Tea and Gyokoru Tea, for the full-bodied aroma, Sansho pepper or Bu-do Sansho, for the spicy notes, and Yuzu Peel, for the sweet citrus fruitiness.





Kou-Yo





An easy-to-make yet flavourful combination of Roku with honey, orange, and sansho pepper -- the quintessential spice used in many Japanese preparations and is one of the six key unique botanicals that make up the botanical mix for Roku.





Ingredients:





* Roku 45ml





* Honey Water 20ml





* Orange Juice 40ml





* Lime Juice 25ml





* Sansho Pepper Powder -- A pinch for garnish over the drink Method: Shaken and Strain Glassware: Rocks





Garnish: Sansho Pepper





Roku Matcha





ROKU's unique Japanese botanicals and matcha green tea bring out the best in each other in this summery Japanese cocktail.





Ingredients:





* Roku Gin 45 ml





* Matcha 1/2 tsp





* Matcha Syrup 1 tsp





* Coldwater 45ml





* Stir





Method: Mix and stir





Glassware: Lowball gin glass Garnish: None





Suntory Whisky Toki





Toki signifies "time" in Japanese. The House of Suntory's fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo brought the grain component of the blend from the Chita distillery, where the heavy-type grain whisky is distilled only twice on column stills and is sweet and vanilla-rich in its unblended state. He sourced the malt component from the Hakushu distillery, which produces light, fruity malt similar to many Speyside distilleries. These seemingly dissimilar but deeply accordant whiskies, together with select Yamazaki malts for additional depth and complexity gave rise to the exquisite, silky taste, distinctive character, and bold innovation of the blended Suntory Whisky Toki.





Toki-Yo Mojito





Infused with Toki whisky and toffee flavored Okinawa sugar, both sourced from the heart of Japan, the Toki-Yo Mojito exhibits an inimitable mix of ingredients Ingredients





* Suntory Whisky Toki - 60ml





* Okinawa Sugar - 15ml





* Clarified Lime Juice - 15ml





* Mint Soda





* Ice





Method: Build the drink in the glass by adding the whisky, Okinawa sugar, and clarified lime juice and stir to mix. Add a block of ice and top with mint soda.





Glassware: Highball





Garnish: Lemon juice





Toki Whisky Sour





Reinforcing lemon juice, instead of lime, along with the flavorsome Toki, crafts the special variant of Whisky Sour Ingredients





* Suntory Whisky Toki - 60ml





* Lemon Juice - 22.5ml





* Sugar Syrup (1:1) - 22.5ml





* Egg white - 1





* Angostura Aromatic Bitters





* Ice





Method: Add the ingredients except for the whisky into a shaker and 'dry shake' to emulsify the drink. Now add the whisky, ice, and shake well until frothy. Pour into a chilled coupe through a strainer.





Glassware: Chilled Coupe Garnish: Mist of Angostura Aromatic Bitters





Oaksmithï¿½ Gold





Oaksmithï¿½ Gold is India's first International Blended Whisky, which brings the best of east and west in a bottle. A celebration of craftsmanship and global collaboration, it is a fine balance of smokiness, sweetness, and smoothness all put together with world-class Japanese precision.





Miss Nimbupani





Inspired by the tangy essence of Rajni Nimbupani, a heart child of one of Goa's most famous sons -- Mario De Miranda.





Ingredients





* Oaksmithï¿½ Gold 50ml * Bilimbi juice 60ml





* Honey water 30ml





* Sparkling water to top up * Ice





Method: Add the Oaksmithï¿½ Gold, Bilimbi juice, and honey water into a tall glass over ice, stir well to mix. Top with sparkling water.





Glassware: Collins or Any tall glass Garnish: With an edible flower and a small slice of bilimbi.





Kaapi Rituals





A fresh and hot tribute to the OG of Coffee -- the much-beloved filter coffee. This inspired recipe is bound to take one on a nostalgic journey.





Ingredients





* Oaksmith Gold 50ml





* Coconut Milk 50ML





* Filter Coffee Decoction 30ML * Dark Jaggery Syrup 45ML * Ice





Method: Add all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice and pass the liquid between the two shakers to mix. Just like how a professional coffee maker would 'throw' filter kaapi between two mugs. This will bring in a nice element of theatre into your drink.





Glassware: Filter Coffee service ware Garnish: None





Jim Beam





Jim Beam is the World's No. 1 selling Bourbon Whiskey, and has been crafted by one family for seven generations. It is aged for 4 years, double what the law requires, for a fuller, smoother taste and a clean, flavourful finish. The smooth, flavourful, sweet taste makes it a perfect choice for cocktails and mixed drinks.





Double Oak Whiskey Smash





From brunches and lunches to backyard barbecues and garden parties, this breezy, whiskey smash cocktail is full of toffee-caramel flavor and oaky vanilla notes, with a hint of bright citrus acidity. It pairs well with warm summer nights and just about anything you can throw on the grill.





Ingredients





* 2 parts Jim Beamï¿½ Double Oak * Half of 1 Lemon





* 1 tablespoon Sugar, Granulated * 7-8 leaves Mint, Fresh * 1 cup Ice, Crushed





Method: Place the mint, lemon, and sugar in a cocktail shaker. Muddle together until the sugar has dissolved and the lemon has expressed its juices. Add the whiskey, cover, and shake for 30 seconds. Transfer mixture to an Old Fashioned glass. Top with crushed ice and garnish with a sprig of mint.





Glassware: Old Fashioned glass Garnish: Sprig of mint





Bourbon Milk Punch





Nothing beats a glass of milk, especially if it's a bourbon milk punch. This slushy vanilla bourbon drink is rich, sweet, and incredibly tasty. A touch of nutmeg complements the notes of caramel in Jim Beam Bourbon, while whole milk adds a decadent twist.





Ingredients





* 3 parts Whole Milk





* 2 parts Half and Half * 1 1/2 parts Jim Beamï¿½ Original * 1 part sifted Sugar, Powdered * Vanilla Extract





* Fresh Grated Nutmeg Method: In a pitcher, whisk together milk, half-and-half, bourbon, sugar, and vanilla. Freeze until slushy and ready to serve. Stir before serving it in a chilled glass, finished with a few gratings of fresh nutmeg.





Glassware: Rocks glass Garnish: Cinnamon Stick