Child Covid-19 cases still rising in US: Report

Child Covid-19 cases in the US have been rising since late June, according to a recent report.

Washington : More than 121,000 new child cases were logged in the week ending Aug. 12 in the US, "a continuing substantial increase," said the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.



As of August 12, more than 4.41 million children had tested positive in the country since the onset of the pandemic, representing 14.4 per cent of all cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.



Children under the age of 12 have not been authorized to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the US.