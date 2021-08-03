Neem and Aloe Vera Should Be On Your List

New Delhi :

Who doesn't love dewy skin during monsoon with minimal fuss? The season of monsoon brings its own set of challenges that demand a different kind of skincare routine. The humidity present in the air during this time definitely adversely impacts the texture of our skin.





Like we change our clothes seasonally, it is important to keep adapting our skincare routine to the changing season. For monsoons, it is essential to treat our skin with products that nourish without leaving behind a layer of grease, that moisturizes and softens the skin. The rains cause dryness, itchiness, dull skin that leads to acne and other skin allergies. The need for germ protection also goes up in monsoons with the extra sweating due to increased humidity. Therefore, the best ritual to include in your bathing routine is using ingredients like Neem Oil and Aloe Vera regularly.





Let's look at their benefits:





Neem and Aloe Vera have active natural constituents with benefits like nourishment, soothing, and protection of skin from pollutants and germs. These ingredients are enriched with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are suitable for all skin types as they deeply cleanse the skin, and maintain the balance in oil production. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants that neutralize the free radicals/waste released by our cells and boost overall skin health.





A combination of the two can help with healing infinite skin issues that concern us during the monsoon season:





• Clears excess oil accumulation and breakouts





Neem and Aloe Vera help in deep cleansing of the skin. This further helps in removing excess oil that gets accumulated and causes severe acne, and redness on the skin. The magical combination with its antibacterial properties helps prevent surface build-up or oil build-up on the skin to improve overall texture. Regular use of both ingredients together leaves the skin looking radiant and rejuvenated.





• A boost of natural hydration





When the weather is humid, greasiness can be the biggest bane. Aloe Vera has water-dense properties. It performs the role of a natural hydrator and prevents the skin from dehydration without packing in the greasy element that you might find in normal creams and moisturizers. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it helps in minimizing clogged pores. If used daily, aloe vera provides moisturization and freshens up the skin.





• Prevents skin infection





Neem is one of the best antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral agents on planet earth. It prevents the skin from various skin infections especially if you getting wet in the rain, wading through water-logged streets, or wearing sweaty clothes for an extended period of time. If used in a combination with aloe vera in an everyday product like a body wash, one can stay protected from infections, while keeping skin healthy, smooth, and supple.





• Acts as an exfoliating and anti-pollution agent





The humidity in the weather during this season leads to expansion of pores that increases blackhead and whitehead breakouts. Excessive sweating can also create germ load on our skin, especially under our arms, at the back of knees which need deep cleansing. A Neem and Aloe Vera body wash can help rid your skin of these unwelcome guests. Their exfoliating properties help unclog pores, clean the skin from the inside out without drying or hurting the skin in any manner. This also goes a long way in neutralizing the ill-effects of pollutants, they cleanse daily toxins and environmental aggressors from urban environments and restore your skin's look and feel.