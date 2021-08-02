Skincare Tips To Follow During Rainy Season

New Delhi :

Monsoon is a welcome change after the scorching summer heat but it comes with its own set of challenges. Increased humidity causes breakouts, dullness, and greasiness on one's skin. Increased use of face masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus also leads to moisture being trapped under the mask thus giving way to acne-causing bacteria and fungal infections.





A change in season calls for a change in skincare to adapt basis the new weather conditions. Making small, quick customizations would be key in ensuring healthy, glowing skin. Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, The Body Shop India, tips to combat dullness during the rains: Cleansing: Due to the increased humidity there is a great chance that the skin will produce more oil thus attracting more dust, grime which in turn will lead to clogged pores that cause the breakouts. Choose a gentle, effective cleanser that suits your skin type always limit the washing to twice a day -- this will help avoid over washing and stripping away the natural oils and compromising the skin's natural moisture barrier.





Moisturizing: Monsoon season tends to confuse the skin which changes the skin's type to the combination -- this can be easily identified with an oily T-zone but dry or normal cheeks, chin, and jaw. Choosing a lightweight gel or water-based moisturizer would be key in such cases. This will help maintain the balance between the varied regions on your skin. Check for ingredients that have antioxidant properties like vitamin C, aloe, vitamin E, etc. That will help fight free radicals while also soothing the skin. Hydrating the skin regularly can be a game-changer that helps to achieve plump and supple skin.





Weekly care: Take out a little extra time for your skin and care for it by following a weekly routine of exfoliating and masking the skin to get a healthy glow. Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and adds life back into the skin. A clean and fresh layer of skin also absorbs products much more easily thus making them much more effective. Choose a mask based on your skin types like clay, peel off or sheet masks and you are set to welcome the change in season.





Sunscreen: Though the weather looks pleasant and cloudy one must not avoid the protective shield. Modern sunscreen comes with a variety of textures and spray formats ranging from SPF 15-50. Ensure to opt for one that prevents the skin from harmful effects of the sun because skincare is always incomplete without SPF. It is a must-have despite the season or your exposure to the sun.





Minimal Makeup: Different seasons may come and go -- but less is more always. Keep your makeup to the minimal and still look presentable with a dash of kohl and lip balms. Opt for subtle colors and just the right kind of texture that helps to enhance your features without the addition of extra ingredients that can react poorly with the environmental conditions.





And that's it, now you are well equipped to handle the comings and goings of the rainy season. Skincare in this season is simply dependent on balancing the pH levels of your skin and switching products as required. Follow these simple rules and ensure healthy, happy skin all year round!