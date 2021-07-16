Architects, engineers on a mission to simplify professional terms in Tamil

Chennai :

As the first step, they are converting prominent architect Laurie Baker’s books into Tamil. “Laurie Baker, known as the Gandhi of architecture, has written various books on the topic. Many Tamils are interested in knowing about his construction methods but couldn’t read the book. Through our initiative, we are translating his books into Tamil. It’s a series of 11 books and we are planning to release them by August or September,” says one of the members of Agazhi.





Along with this project, the team is also sharing a glossary of Tamil terms used in architecture. “We wanted commoners to know the Tamil words of certain terms we generally use in architecture, construction, etc. Also, Agazhi is a temporary name, we will be changing it soon,” he adds.