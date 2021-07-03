Traditional blends to boost immunity naturally

New Delhi :

However, it should also be noted that our bodies do not build up immunity overnight; one needs to balance their food habits and eat healthy, home-cooked meals over a period of time. But you can also incorporate some immunity-boosting drinks to your diet. Alphinah Ashinai, Food and Beverage Manager at Vana Dehradun, India, shares healthy immunity boost drinks:Kadha





Recipe Type: Decoction* Preparation Time: 6 minutes* Serving Time: 7 minutes* Servings: 2





Ingredients:





* 250 ml water





* Black pepper 6-8 nos* Clove 5 - 6





* Cinnamon bark 1 mm* Ginger chopped 1 tsp* Fresh Tulsi leave 6 -- 8 nos* Licorice (optional)* Honey (optional)Instructions:





* Put all the ingredients together except honey and give one boil and in gentle simmer it for another 5-6 minutes and serve.





Mint, lemongrass and white tea concoction* Recipe Type: Concoction* Preparation Time: 5 minutes* Infusion Time: 4 minutes* Servings: 2





Ingredients:





* 1tsp white tea* 1tsp chop lemongrass* A sprig of fresh mint leaves* 250 ml water





Instructions:





* Take 250ml of water boil it in a pan.





* Add white tea and lemongrass in it and steep it for 4 minutes or add all the ingredients and boil it for2-3 minutes.





* Strain it and serve warm.





Benefits:





* Alleviates fatigue and improves immunity Orange, papaya agua fresca* Recipe Type: Mixology* Preparation Time: 4 minutes* Servings: 2





Ingredients:





* 4 cups peeled, deseeded ripe papaya* 1 ½ cups freshly squeezed orange juice* ¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice* 1 ¼ cups water* 2 tablespoons honey (optional)* Orange slice





Instructions:





* Put papaya, orange juice and lime juice in a blender, blend it until smooth.





* Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher or large glass jar.





* Discard solid parts, add water and stir it, add honey (optional).





* Pour into a glass and serve, garnish with orange.





Benefits:





* Cleanse the digestive system and improves immunity