The evolving behaviour of daters amidst the pandemic

New Delhi :

Amidst all that's happening around, the behaviour of daters is rapidly evolving. Though dating continues uninterrupted, daters' priorities have changed, they now have a new set of concerns.





Dating is well and alive! However, there has been much development around how people want to date (real world or virtual), intimacy in the current situation, dating options in the current situation and so on. India's leading dating platform QuackQuack has shared some key insights into daters' behaviour during uncertain times.





The report reveals users' opinion on 2 key parameters -- dating a person who is not vaccinated and major concerns while dating during present circumstances. The responses are categorised gender-wise, age-wise as well as location wise. The three age groups are 18-20, 21-30 and 31 and above.





Eighty per cent of people in the age group 31 and above feel inoculation as a prerequisite in their date. Likewise, majority 70 per cent of people in the age group 18-30 consider meeting their date only after getting the jab and wouldn't risk during the second wave. On the other hand, 30 per cent of people in the age 18-30 wouldn't necessarily consider vaccination and would take other safety precautions while meeting. In fact, majority of people wouldn't continue conversation with the person who is vaccine hesitant and would cut off the conversation smoothly. A very few of them would be ok to have a conversation with anti vaccinators considering it as an individual choice.





When asked about the preferences around first date experience, the majority 57 per cent in the age group 18 and above said they want their first date to be virtual as they wouldn't want to risk it. On the other hand, 43 per cent of people in the age 18 and above being old school, would want to meet in person by following safety precautions. Surprisingly, majority 61 per cent from smaller cities/towns and 54 per cent people from top cities understand the risk of meeting and prefer their first date to be virtual over meeting in person.





Speaking about the survey report, Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of Quack Quack, said, "In addition to several effects of the second wave of Covid-19, it has had a significant impact on daters as well who are now more concerned than ever. Both males and females want their date to be vaccinated and would not risk on their health during the second wave. Likewise, the survey report has many interesting insights," he added.