Safe to vaccinate during, before or after menstruation

According to Dr Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida has denied such claims and said it's completely safe to get oneself inoculated during, after and before ones' periods.





A few days after it was announced, several women had raised concerns over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods. Even social media was full of such posts, where it stated that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their period cycle as their "immunity is very less" during periods.





In an attempt to clear the air around the claim, Dr. Gupta said: "Covid-19 vaccinations are for increasing your body's immunity to fight against the disease. So, how can it cause an adverse effect to your body? There is no scientific data available to prove the fact that it can change your menstruation cycle. Women should stay away from such claims."





"Generally, our periods last for five days and in which we shed our endometrium. During the menstrual cycle or estrous cycle, the endometrium grows to a thick, blood vessel-rich, glandular tissue layer. You're just bleeding and your immunity and all are intact in your body. Many of us (doctors) got their vaccine during periods and we were perfectly fine."





She added: "Vaccination is essential even if you get Covid after taking the jab, it protects you from getting your condition worsened. Don't believe in this fake information and get yourself vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviours."





Dr Sushma Tomar, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, adds: "Just like we don't have to tell our heart to pump or direct our lungs to breathe, our immune system functions well without the need for us to intervene. Our immune system is designed to use a host of methods to keep us in good health and defend us from different pathogens. Similarly, menstruation is a monthly exercise in a woman's reproductive system. The immune system in menstruating women also follows a cyclical pattern. While there is blood and tissue loss during the period, it has no impact on the immune system. However, if your bleeding is heavy, you may experience weakness and fatigue, but that again does not stop your immune system from fighting pathogens. We all need to understand that vaccination is an effort and a process to build immunity. It won't decrease your immune response at all. Therefore, women should not be worried about their menstruation and register for their vaccination, as they become eligible."





For your vaccination experience to be safe, post vaccination guidelines must be followed too. Here is what you should do, according to Dr Tomar:Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated





Consume whole grain foods





Include greens and legumes in your diet





If you are a non-vegetarian or have eggs, include them in your diet





Say yes to fiber-rich food





Consume a balanced diet





Avoid smoking and drinking





Have at least 8-9 hours of good sleep