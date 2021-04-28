Imbibing your child's fearless approach to novel things expands your horizons

New Delhi :

As parents, it's of utmost importance for us to guide our little ones in the right direction. However, in this process of parenting, we tend to overlook the fact that these young members of the family, in return, are teaching a plethora of valuable lessons to us too.





I hope you would agree that children and adventure go hand in hand. It is remarkable to see the kind of energy and curiosity they bring into any everyday activity. Their inquisitive nature and ability to be full of happiness, makes the mundane joyous and exploratory. This is an important life lesson for all of us grownups, to find wonder and charm in small things we do.





We, as parents, are sometimes extra cautious or even anxious to try out new things. But imbibing our children's fearless approach to novel things can be a good precedent for many of us in order to expand our horizon and leave our reservations aside.





Even while interacting with children, we realise how important it is to open up and express our thoughts. The myriad of emotions displayed by children right from being happy, sad, sensitive, helpful, loving; we have a lot to learn from them as parents. It teaches us the importance of venting out our own feelings as much as possible to stay a cheerful person.





Expressing one's emotions manifests transparency in one's nature and helps in forming stronger bonds. In fact, there are various products as well, which are associated with Early Childhood Development and Learning that can facilitate parents and children to strengthen their bond further.





Being a parent myself, I understand the importance of this connection and through my newly launched e-store, the Brainy Bear Store, I have endeavoured to provide a range of innovative products and systemic learning aids that aim to make early childhood learning interactive and fun for both parents and children. These products have been pedagogically mapped to shape the child's growth, health and happiness, which will further aid the parent and child cohesively. All the parents out there can find a wide-range of unique products that will assist their child to achieve the milestones in vital cognitive, fine motor and sensory skills.





The products of the store aim to help children in various aspects of their life, while providing valuable lessons to the parents simultaneously. As a Parenting Coach, my advice to all the parents out there would be to find time, play, interact and be open to learning with your children as they grow. For, when they learn, you explore!





(Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, is Founder of 'Get Set Parent with Pallavi', one of India's fastest growing English Parenting Social Media Platforms on YouTube and Instagram. She is also the Vice President of the Early Childhood Association and a product designer of learning aids for young children.)