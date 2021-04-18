Try these drinks to boost your immunity

With the second wave of Covid-19 hitting the country, people are working hard to strengthen their immune system. Home chefs share recipes of immunity-boosting drinks that can be made with local ingredients.
Chennai:
Kashayam - Immunity Boost Drink
Ingredients:
Omavalli Leaf or Ajwain Leaf:5| Betel Leaf:5| Tulsi: Handful| Turmeric Powder: 1 tsp| Ginger: 50 gms| Black Pepper Powder: 1 tbsp| Cumin: 1 tsp| Chitrathai: 1 stick of 2 inches| Adhimaduram: 1 tbsp| Fresh Lime Juice: As required| Honey or Naattu Chakkarai: As required| Serving: For 5 people
Method:
- Take 1.5 ltrs of water. Add all the ingredients except lime and honey. Crush the chitrathai and add it to water. Boil the water for minimum 10 mins
- Once it's cooled down, add lime juice and honey as required and drink it hot or cold.
- You can have this drink twice a day.
Benefits:
This drink is very powerful. It helps in solving digestive disorders, essential to retain heat during cold weather and in general beneficial for overall well being.
Golden Turmeric Milk
Ingredients:
For 2 Servings
Milk| Turmeric Powder: 1/2 tsp| Dry Ginger Powder: 1/4 tsp| Pepper Powder: 1/4 tsp| Cardamom Powder: 1/4 tsp| Palm Sugar/Candy or Honey: As required.
Method:
- Boil milk and once it boils, sim your stove and add turmeric powder, crushed pepper, dry ginger powder and cardamom powder.
- Boil all these mixtures with the milk for 4 mins
- Turn off the stove. Add honey or palm sugar after the stove is turned off. If not, it will curdle up. Drink this booster warm.
Carrot Beetroot Juice
Ingredients:
Carrot: 3 small| Beetroot: 1 small| Ginger: 1/4 inch piece| Water: 1/4 cup| Ice Cubes: few| Sugar: 2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)| Lemon Juice: 1 tsp
Method:
- Wash carrot and beetroot first peel off the skin using a peeler, chop them into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a mixer. Add sugar, ginger pieces and few ice cubes and blend it well until smooth.
- Add little water and blend it again to a smooth mixture and strain.
- Press it with a spoon to extract the juice completely. Finally add lemon juice and stir well.
- Serve Chilled.
Notes:
- Carrots, beets, ginger and lemon combination is just too good. Do try this and see.
- I usually add very little sugar as I love mild sweet juices but have given 1 tbsp for a more sweeter carrot juice, so adjust accordingly.
- You can replace sugar with salt and pepper powder.
- Serve the juice fresh and consume it immediately.
- If you don't like ginger then skip it and make it as plain juice.
Carrot Orange Juice
Ingredients:
Carrots: 3 roughly chopped| Orange: 2deseeded and pulp taken out| Lemon: 1/2| Sugar: As required| Ice Cubes: 2
Method:
- Wash carrots, peel off the skin and trim the edges. Now chop them into bite sized pieces.
- Peel off the skin of oranges, remove the white fiber part and take only the pulp.
- In a mixer-add carrots, orange, sugar and ice cubes and blend it well till smooth. Strain in a metal strainer.
- Press it with a spoon to get the juice completely. Then add lemon juice. Serve immediately.
- Serve chilled.
Notes:
- If you like ginger flavour, then add a small piece of ginger while grinding.
- Add little water if you feel its very thick
- Adding sugar is optional
- You can add a pinch of chat masala powder for extra zing
