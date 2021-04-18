Try these drinks to boost your immunity

Chennai :

Kashayam - Immunity Boost Drink





Ingredients:





Omavalli Leaf or Ajwain Leaf:5| Betel Leaf:5| Tulsi: Handful| Turmeric Powder: 1 tsp| Ginger: 50 gms| Black Pepper Powder: 1 tbsp| Cumin: 1 tsp| Chitrathai: 1 stick of 2 inches| Adhimaduram: 1 tbsp| Fresh Lime Juice: As required| Honey or Naattu Chakkarai: As required| Serving: For 5 people





Method:

Take 1.5 ltrs of water. Add all the ingredients except lime and honey. Crush the chitrathai and add it to water. Boil the water for minimum 10 mins

Once it's cooled down, add lime juice and honey as required and drink it hot or cold.

You can have this drink twice a day.

Benefits:





This drink is very powerful. It helps in solving digestive disorders, essential to retain heat during cold weather and in general beneficial for overall well being.





Golden Turmeric Milk





Ingredients:





For 2 Servings





Milk| Turmeric Powder: 1/2 tsp| Dry Ginger Powder: 1/4 tsp| Pepper Powder: 1/4 tsp| Cardamom Powder: 1/4 tsp| Palm Sugar/Candy or Honey: As required.





Method:

Boil milk and once it boils, sim your stove and add turmeric powder, crushed pepper, dry ginger powder and cardamom powder.

Boil all these mixtures with the milk for 4 mins

Turn off the stove. Add honey or palm sugar after the stove is turned off. If not, it will curdle up. Drink this booster warm.





Carrot Beetroot Juice





Ingredients:





Carrot: 3 small| Beetroot: 1 small| Ginger: 1/4 inch piece| Water: 1/4 cup| Ice Cubes: few| Sugar: 2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)| Lemon Juice: 1 tsp





Method:

Wash carrot and beetroot first peel off the skin using a peeler, chop them into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a mixer. Add sugar, ginger pieces and few ice cubes and blend it well until smooth.

Add little water and blend it again to a smooth mixture and strain.

Press it with a spoon to extract the juice completely. Finally add lemon juice and stir well.

Serve Chilled.

Notes:

Carrots, beets, ginger and lemon combination is just too good. Do try this and see.

I usually add very little sugar as I love mild sweet juices but have given 1 tbsp for a more sweeter carrot juice, so adjust accordingly.

You can replace sugar with salt and pepper powder.

Serve the juice fresh and consume it immediately.

If you don't like ginger then skip it and make it as plain juice.





Carrot Orange Juice





Ingredients:





Carrots: 3 roughly chopped| Orange: 2deseeded and pulp taken out| Lemon: 1/2| Sugar: As required| Ice Cubes: 2





Method:

Wash carrots, peel off the skin and trim the edges. Now chop them into bite sized pieces.

Peel off the skin of oranges, remove the white fiber part and take only the pulp.

In a mixer-add carrots, orange, sugar and ice cubes and blend it well till smooth. Strain in a metal strainer.

Press it with a spoon to get the juice completely. Then add lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Serve chilled.

Notes: