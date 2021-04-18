Sun, Apr 18, 2021

Try these drinks to boost your immunity

Published: Apr 18,202108:00 AM

Mail

With the second wave of Covid-19 hitting the country, people are working hard to strengthen their immune system. Home chefs share recipes of immunity-boosting drinks that can be made with local ingredients.

Chennai:
Kashayam - Immunity Boost Drink 

Ingredients: 

Omavalli Leaf or Ajwain Leaf:5| Betel Leaf:5| Tulsi: Handful| Turmeric Powder: 1 tsp| Ginger: 50 gms| Black Pepper Powder: 1 tbsp| Cumin: 1 tsp| Chitrathai: 1 stick of 2 inches| Adhimaduram: 1 tbsp| Fresh Lime Juice: As required| Honey or Naattu Chakkarai: As required| Serving: For 5 people 

Method: 
  • Take 1.5 ltrs of water. Add all the ingredients except lime and honey. Crush the chitrathai and add it to water. Boil the water for minimum 10 mins 
  • Once it's cooled down, add lime juice and honey as required and drink it hot or cold. 
  • You can have this drink twice a day. 
Benefits: 

This drink is very powerful. It helps in solving digestive disorders, essential to retain heat during cold weather and in general beneficial for overall well being. 

Golden Turmeric Milk 

Ingredients: 

For 2 Servings 

Milk| Turmeric Powder: 1/2 tsp| Dry Ginger Powder: 1/4 tsp| Pepper Powder: 1/4 tsp| Cardamom Powder: 1/4 tsp| Palm Sugar/Candy or Honey: As required. 

Method: 
  • Boil milk and once it boils, sim your stove and add turmeric powder, crushed pepper, dry ginger powder and cardamom powder. 
  • Boil all these mixtures with the milk for 4 mins 
  • Turn off the stove. Add honey or palm sugar after the stove is turned off. If not, it will curdle up. Drink this booster warm. 

Carrot Beetroot Juice 

Ingredients: 

Carrot: 3 small| Beetroot: 1 small| Ginger: 1/4 inch piece| Water: 1/4 cup| Ice Cubes: few| Sugar: 2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)| Lemon Juice: 1 tsp 

Method: 
  • Wash carrot and beetroot first peel off the skin using a peeler, chop them into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a mixer. Add sugar, ginger pieces and few ice cubes and blend it well until smooth. 
  • Add little water and blend it again to a smooth mixture and strain. 
  • Press it with a spoon to extract the juice completely. Finally add lemon juice and stir well. 
  • Serve Chilled. 
Notes: 
  • Carrots, beets, ginger and lemon combination is just too good. Do try this and see. 
  • I usually add very little sugar as I love mild sweet juices but have given 1 tbsp for a more sweeter carrot juice, so adjust accordingly. 
  • You can replace sugar with salt and pepper powder. 
  • Serve the juice fresh and consume it immediately. 
  • If you don't like ginger then skip it and make it as plain juice. 

Carrot Orange Juice 

Ingredients: 

Carrots: 3 roughly chopped| Orange: 2deseeded and pulp taken out| Lemon: 1/2| Sugar: As required| Ice Cubes: 2 

Method: 
  • Wash carrots, peel off the skin and trim the edges. Now chop them into bite sized pieces. 
  • Peel off the skin of oranges, remove the white fiber part and take only the pulp.
  •  In a mixer-add carrots, orange, sugar and ice cubes and blend it well till smooth. Strain in a metal strainer. 
  • Press it with a spoon to get the juice completely. Then add lemon juice. Serve immediately. 
  • Serve chilled. 
Notes: 
  • If you like ginger flavour, then add a small piece of ginger while grinding. 
  • Add little water if you feel its very thick 
  • Adding sugar is optional 
  • You can add a pinch of chat masala powder for extra zing 

