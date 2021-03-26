Indulge in an 'egg-stravagant' Easter

New Delhi :

Known for its festivities, Easter is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Goa, making Taj hotels the ideal destination for a family vacation. Delve into the historic significance of the festival by attending a traditional Easter Mass at the local church or experience an authentic Easter culinary journey with an extravagant lunch resplendent with delicacies such as duck roast, stuffed pork and bunny chow among others. Children can delight in a customary Easter egg hunt followed by painting special Easter eggs and learning the art of making edible Easter eggs and bunnies.





A trip to Kerala, long known for its many Easter customs, will allow you to satiate your tastebuds with the many culinary flavours that mark the celebrations. Indulge in a plethora of cuisines accompanied by live entertainment at Taj hotels in God's own country. From cartoonists to fun games and activities, children can delight themselves with a fun weekend.