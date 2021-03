What does too little thyroid secretion say about your fertility health

New Delhi :

Undiagnosed and untreated thyroid disease can be a potential cause for infertility as well as sub-fertility, she points out.





Dr Deepthi explains what thyroid disorder is all about, its symptoms and how hypothyroidism can affect your fertility.





Thyroid Disorders:





Thyroid disorders refer to a group of disarrays which cause dysregulated functioning of the thyroid gland, resulting in the overproduction (hyperthyroidism) or underproduction (hypothyroidism) of thyroid hormones, triiodothyronine (T3), and thyroxine (T4).





Some of the most common hypothyroid disorders are autoimmune conditions, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which is quite predominant in women. Graves' disease, another autoimmune condition, is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.





How can Hypothyroidism effect your fertility?





Hypothyroidism can have negative impact on fertility - both in the ability to conceive and the ability to carry a fetus to term. According to a study in the Journal of Applied and Basic Medical Research, 2 to 4 percent women of child bearing age have low thyroid hormone levels, which shows prevalence of fertility issues caused by hypothyroidism. This thyroid disorder can affect fertility due to an ovulatory cycles, luteal phase defects, hyperprolactinemia, and sex hormone imbalance. Therefore, normal thyroid levels are vital for your fertility health, pregnancy, and to sustain a healthy pregnancy, even in the earliest days post conception. Abnormal TSH levels can interfere with ovulation and when one has any type of undiagnosed or mismanaged thyroid disorder, there is a possibility of luteal phase disruption.





This is arbitrated by progesterone levels. If a thyroid disorder is unregulated, a patient could have difficulty getting pregnant because of low implantation chances. In few cases experiencing miscarriages because of incomplete implantations is also a prospect. Signs of low levels or malfunctioning of progesterone can include a shorter or longer cycle than your typical menstrual cycle and one can experience lighter or heavier bleeding in comparison to the regular one. This also mean, longer or shorter windows for bleeding than the typical ones.





Hypothyroidism and Fertility





Furthermore, fertility is not a female-only concern, but usually more prevalent in women. Thyroid disorders in men can also affect a couple's overall fertility health. Dysregulated thyroid function can damage sperm quality and motility, making it challenging for the sperm to enter the egg for implantation.





Below are a few concerns which can be caused due to underproduction of Thyroid hormone: Disruption of the menstrual cycle, owning to a difficult conception





Interference with ovulation





Intensified risk of miscarriage





Increased possibility of premature birth





Awareness & Symptoms:





Recent studies show that approximately 1 in 10 Indian adults suffer from hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones to meet basic requirements of the body to ensure smooth functioning. This condition proved to be twice as prevalent in women as in men and is common amongst women of child-bearing age. This can often be detected with a simple blood test of thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). Yet many women remain undiagnosed, especially women with ill-defined, subclinical hypothyroidism. Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include the following: Frequent and heavy menstrual cycles





Fatigue





Muscle soreness





Forgetfulness





Dry skin and hair





Weight gain





Intolerance to cold





Therefore, one should keep a regular check on the thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and T4 levels, specifically prior to becoming pregnant. This is especially essential if someone has been diagnosed with low thyroid hormones already or have had a miscarriage. Amongst high risk factors include a family history of thyroid problems or any other autoimmune disease. Tackling hypothyroid symptoms early in the pregnancy planning stages eases the treatment process, which can lead to a more successful outcome.