Tips to control food cravings

Different cravings could mean different things. For example, craving chips could mean your body needs sodium (salt) and also that you could be angry/frustrated. Crunching down with your jaw is cathartic, almost like punching a wall right?





Understanding your body, cravings and creating a positive relationship with food can help. Instead of having the avoiding/ restricting mentality towards cravings, enjoy all foods in moderation and guilt-free. Instead of going with the all-or-nothing patterns, trust your body and listen to its needs with no judgment. Accept and love your body knowing that nourishment and wellbeing are important.





When you are restricting yourself too much, nourishment and nutrients may take a back step. In that case, you tend to eat for a particular body goal (which is not the big picture) and that becomes the priority.





When you crave some chips, try eating something else that is crunchy like carrots and cucumber. When you are craving some food that contains trans fat, try getting some well-rested sleep or something that relaxes you along with some healthy food. Instead of scooping a tub of creamy ice cream, avocados would be a better option. While craving for some sugar, go for a walk or try to eat something bitter.





You need to believe that a lifestyle and long-term way of living and not just about a short-term fix. A good relationship with food is one where you can eat to enjoy, satisfy yourself, sustain energy and promote your health all without guilt. This also means you are flexible in the way you eat & nourish your body as well as the way you think. The key to all this is to understand your body patiently, calmly and help it thrive.