Benefits of slow and mindful eating

The importance of eating slowly





Sensing satisfaction: One of the most important benefits of eating slowly is that it gives your body time to recognise that you’re full. It takes about 20 minutes from the start of a meal for the brain to send out signals of satiety. Most people’s meals don’t even last that long! Eating slowly also helps feel more satisfied — which is different from just being “full”.





Improved digestion: Eating slowly also helps digestion. Digestion starts in the mouth, so large bites that are inadequately chewed will be more difficult for your stomach to process. Food that isn’t properly broken down can lead to indigestion and other potential GI (Gastro-Intestinal) problems.





Smaller portions: Most of the research on this topic suggests that eating slowly helps you to eat less. That’s especially useful if you’re trying to lose or maintain weight.





Better hydration: Good hydration helps maintain the balance of our body’s fluids, energises muscles, helps our kidneys and bowels work more efficiently, and improves the appearance of the skin. And one side benefit of eating slowly is that it increases water consumption during meals.





Conversely, if you rush your meals, your digestion suffers. And it might seem like each meal is over too soon, which often makes you want to eat more. Or you “overshoot the runway”, finishing the meal before your natural satiety signals kick in, and ending up suddenly uncomfortably overstuffed.





Is eating quickly bad?





Weight gain: Most of the research concurs that those who habitually eat fast gain more weight over time than slow eaters. If weight loss or maintenance is your goal, slow down.





Disordered eating and eating speed: One of the reasons for binge eating is rapid speed eating. People who suffer from compulsive eating often feel out of control of their eating behaviour. When you’re in the grip of a binge or an overeating episode that feels overwhelming, just try to slow down as soon as you realise what’s happening.





Tips for mindful eating



