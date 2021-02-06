Take your coffee from 'meh' to yeah

New Delhi :

Bharat Sethi, Founder at Rage Coffee shares few suggestions to help you savour your coffee to the last drop of it.





Take it with a pinch of salt!





In this case, it's literal. Pioneered in the US decades ago, adding a pinch of salt to your cup of coffee helps offset the bitterness. This can be extremely useful if you've prepared a strong cup of coffee and don't want to start the process all over again. The sodium content also enhances the flavour of the coffee.





Coffee Ice Cubes





Let's say, you've made yourself a delicious cup of cold coffee. You then drop in a couple of ice cubes from the freezer. The problem is, now your coffee is watery and will taste a bit weak. This is where coffee ice cubes make a massive difference. All you have to do is freeze some coffee in the ice tray, and use it in place of regular ice cubes.





Water Matters





Even though you might use deliciously flavoured coffee granules, the water you use matters a lot. It's always best to use bottled or filtered water to ensure a clean tasting cup of coffee.





Try different sweeteners and milk





Any boring cup of coffee can be brought to life with the right creamer or sweetener. Some people insist on a certain sweetener but it depends on your tastebuds. You can try palm sugar, honey, jaggery, cinnamon, and other sweeteners that suit your taste.





When it comes to milk, you can pick from a bunch of options like oat milk, soy milk, almond milk, etc. You can also choose different creamers or even add a sliver of butter to your coffee.





Chocolate





You can never go wrong with chocolate! If you don't want to add a lot of sweetness, a dash of unsweetened cocoa powder will do the trick. You can also drizzle a little chocolate syrup to your cup of coffee to give it a rich flavour.





Use a drink frother





To give your cup of coffee a warm, comforting layer of foam, use a drink frother. It's a compact, easy-to-use tool that can make a sizable difference.





Add some protein powder





If you're working towards a fitness goal or, rather, just want to add a protein supplement to your routine, you can create your own coffee-flavoured protein shake. This way you stay on track with your fitness routine and simultaneously get your caffeine fix.





Store your coffee properly





This is a pretty important tip as it will ensure that the taste of your coffee remains consistent. So, always ensure that your coffee is stored in a cool and dry place.





For most of us, coffee has become a part of our daily routine and it should be enjoyed. Whatever your reason for drinking coffee, the right brew often does the job.