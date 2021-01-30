Staying away from peers affects kids’ mental health

Being separated from their peers and the school environment due to the lockdown due to which schools have remained closed for more than 10 months have taken a toll on the mental health of children leading to anxiety and depression, said experts.

Chennai : Psychologists said there were many students who are showing symptoms of anxiety. “There are children who are worried about their future, especially the ones who are to appear for board exams. Many have become addicted to their phones but are not able to concentrate during online classes. Parents complain that their child is showing symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, online addiction or even depression due to the current lifestyle,” said Dr Poorna Chandrika, director, Institute of Mental Health.



She added that the absence of physical interaction and association with the teachers and classmates is adding to the burden.



Clinical psychologist Nethra Balasubramaniam noted how children are confined in the same space and do not have a platform to interact with their peers. “There are instances where children feel lonely, as the parents are working and they are only gadget-dependent. Lack of communication and interaction leads to anxiety and other forms of mental health concerns. The issues are more common among adolescents, who undergo biological changes and adaptation is difficult,” she said.



Doctors added that certain behavioural changes in children indicate that they are undergoing some form of mental health issue. These changes include sudden instances of irritation, breaking down easily, failing to concentrate, which indicate that they need some form of help and support for their mental wellbeing, said Dr Mohan Kumar, paediatrician at Institute of Child Health.



“There are adolescent children who even develop physical health problems like fatigue, fever and body pain. Often, these are associated with behavioural changes related to several mental health issues,” the doctor added.

