Teens with anxiety, depression may benefit from peer confidants at school

The majority also agree that colleagues support leaders in school. School would encourage more teens to talk to someone about their mental health problems.





These are findings to





Hospital National Questionnaire for Child Health in Michigan Medicine.





“Peers can provide valuable support for fellow teens who are struggling with emotional issues because they can relate to each other,” says Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark, MPH





“Some teens may worry that their parents will overreact or not understand what they are going through. Teachers and school counselors may also have limited time to talk to students among other responsibilities.”Previous research suggests that as many as half of children and teens who have at least one treatable mental health disorder may not receive treatment due to several barriers. But teens who do not have a diagnosed condition may still experience occasional problems with emotions, relationships and family relationships, anxiety, academic challenges, substance abuse or other issues that have a negative effect on self-esteem.





The experts say that these type of situations can increase the risk of developing or triggering depression “between defense and teens years.





Some schools have instituted leaders of leaders to support teens secure channels to share problems. Teens who serve as mentors in the programs are trained with oversight of teachers, counselors or mental health professionals. They are entitled to speak with their students at a designated place in school or through referral from school staff.





“We’ve seen strong examples of school programs that prepare teens to be good listeners and to identify warning signs of suicide or other serious problems,” says Clark.





“The role of peer support mentors is to listen, suggest problem-solving strategies, share resource information, and, when appropriate, encourage their peers to seek help.”





The most basic task is to take signs that suggest the student needs immediate attention and alerts the adults who control the program. Although this does not replace the need for professional support, these programs offer young people a non-threatening way to start working Through their problems.





The National Representative Survey report included responses from 1,000 parents of teens ages 13-18 about their views on programs as leaders support leaders.





Weighing benefits and concerns of peer support





Most parents say that they see benefits to penny mentor programs. Three and eight percent believe if their own teen is struggling with a mental health problem, their teen would likely talk to a peer support leader and 41% of parents say that it is possible that their teen would use this option. Yet 21% say that this child is unlikely that this child could be supported by a young mentor.





However, parents have expressed some concerns about peers providing mental health support to fellow teens. Some worry about whether a peer would keep the information of their teen confidential (62%), if the leader would know when and how to inform adults about a problem (57%), if the leader could tell if their teen needs Immediate crisis assistance (53%), and if teens can be trained to provide this type of support (47%).





“Some of the biggest concerns of parents have been whether the parent leader can tell if their teen needs immediate professional intervention and how to begin the next steps,” Clark says.





Despite these concerns, a third of parents still say they “definitely” have a program for peer support leaders through their teen school, while 46% say they would probably support such a program.





A quarter of parents also say that their teen school already has some type of peer support program – and the parents are twice as likely to support such efforts.





“This suggests that parental support increases once they understand how the support programs of peer support,” says Clark. “Most parents agree with the rationale for peer support programs but may be uncertain until they see how they work and benefit students.”Two in three parents, or 64%, will also allow their teen to be trained as a parent leader to support the benefits to the coffee, the school and their individual growth of their child.





Approximately half of the parents worried whether there would be enough training and that their teen might feel responsible if something bad happened to a student using the program. About 30% are not sure whether their teen is mature enough to serve as a guide for leaders.





“Most parents affirm that their youth should be trained as leaders to support their peers. They see this as an opportunity to develop leadership skills and better understand the challenges that different teens face,” says Clark. “But many also wanted reassurance that teens in these roles would have the adult guidance and support necessary to deal with difficult emotional situations.”“Close association with knowledgeable adults is an essential part of any school-based peer physical health program, particularly in regards to suicide prevention,” she says.





Clark says that parents of teens who consider service as a leader of support from their members will perhaps want to learn more about the training and resources offered, including whether the leaders of the peer support receive counseling and support in case of a negative outcome.





She adds that when it comes to the mental health of young people, “A need” needs to support them and help identify warning signs that they may be in trouble.





“The adults in teens’ lives – including parents, teachers and other mentors – serve critical roles during challenging times, ”says Clark.





“But peers can also be an unapproachable means to help teens who need someone to talk to.”