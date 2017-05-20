Tim Cook tests for sugar using Apple device

Other City :

The company is said to have a team of biomedical engineers working on developing sensors for non-invasively monitoring blood sugar levels,” CNBC reported. The current glucose trackers on the market rely on tiny sensors and rumours suggests that the company is already conducting feasibility trials in the Bay Area.





The initiative was envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs who had foreseen that wearable devices, like smartwatches, could be used to monitor oxygen levels, heart rate and blood glucose. If such sensors are developed, that would be a breakthrough as it is challenging to track glucose levels accurately without piercing the skin. It can help millions turn devices like Apple Watch into a must-have.