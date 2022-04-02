Galaxy M33 5G with 6000mAh battery launched in India

New Delhi :

A Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 20,499 for 8GB+128GB variant. At a special introductory price, the smartphone will be available at Rs 17,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and at Rs 19,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.





Additionally, ICICI Bank card users can avail instant cashback of Rs 2000. The phone will go on sale from April 8 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores.





"True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M33 5G, a stunning device that is ready to power the infinite passions of our young MZ consumers," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.





The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.





Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 5nm-based chipset consisting of 8 cores at up to 2.4GHz. It also comes with RAM Plus which intelligently reads usage patterns and provides you up to 16GB of virtual RAM.





In terms of optics, Galaxy M33 5G sports a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123 degrees field-of-view adds additional perspective to photographs, while the 2MP macro lens takes close-up shots. Galaxy M33 5G has features like Single Take, Object Eraser and Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) to further help you capture stunning pictures and videos.





The smartphone also comes with an 8MP front camera and AR fun mode. Galaxy M33 5G packs in segment-best 6000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.