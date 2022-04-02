Tiktok emerges as top grossing non-gaming app in Q1 2022 globally

New Delhi :

TikTok generated $821 million in consumer spending this quarter. On Google Play, it came second to Google One, which topped the chart with nearly $250 million, reports Sensor Tower.





First-time downloads across the App Store and Google Play climbed 1.1 per cent Y/Y in 1Q22, reaching 36.8 billion downloads. Both platforms saw approximately the same growth, with Apple's marketplace rising 1.2 per cent Y/Y to 8.5 billion downloads and Google's store growing 1.1 per cent Y/Y to 28.3 billion.





TikTok saw the most downloads across both marketplaces combined as well as on Apple's platform, while Meta maintained its grasp on the top of the Google Play chart.





In 2021, Facebook was the most downloaded app on Google Play, while in Q1 2022, that distinction went to Instagram, which saw 125.8 million first-time installs. Across the App Store and Google Play, TikTok saw more than 186 million installs globally.





The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow.





In June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.