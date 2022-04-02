Twitter to roll out an edit tweets button soon?

Chennai :

The micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday announced that they are working on an edit button that users are demanding for a long time.





The update was posted on the Twitter app by the handle that read, 'We are working on an edit button'.





we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022





Earlier, CEO Jack Dorset had stated that the app will never get the edit button and on June 29th last year, Twitter tweeted a comment for users asking for the edit button saying 'you don't need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself' for which many authorized company from Opera to Budweiser Canada replied in a humorous way.





Now, that the app has rolled out an update on it that they are working on it, Twitter users are overwhelmed.