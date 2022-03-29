Instagram tests new feature to support social movements through hashtags

Los Angeles :

The company said it is testing a new feature to help people discover social movements happening in the world and on Instagram, as well as ways to take action.





"We are rolling this out first to a handful of hashtags that are focused on popular and long-standing movements on Instagram and in the world, like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights and #climatecrisis," the company said in a blogpost.





"We are making it easier to raise awareness of these causes by sharing the hashtag page via DM or creating a fundraiser," it added.





With this new feature, users will be able to support, fundraise and spread the word about the social causes centered directly through hashtags.





"Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you will have the option to support them," the company said.





"Support" shows more information about the movement, "Spread the Word" lets you share it with your friends via DM, and "Create a Fundraiser" lets you start a fundraiser on behalf of the movement.