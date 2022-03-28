Zenith Computers makes a comeback in India PC, laptop market

New Delhi :

Founded in 1980, the company pioneered innovation in the laptop and PC business in India with the introduction of computer processor-based systems and peripherals.





"Zenith was not only one of the most iconic computer brands in India but also was a pioneer in offering many unique consumer experiences in this space, which made it a household name in the industry and a preferred choice for office automation.





Zenith's re-entry this year is in line with its growth strategy, which is carefully tailored to suit current market requirements," the company said in a statement.





The revival of the brand is believed to be driven by a slew of high-end, performance-based equipment and devices, targeted towards new-age enterprises, and individual consumers who are on the lookout for exceptional products to meet their everyday requirements.





SG Group with over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, durables, and telecom, will now provide the leadership to Zenith.





The company is getting ready to disrupt the fastest-evolving laptop and PC space with its high-on-innovation DNA.





For the past four decades, Zenith Computers has been producing computers and laptops.