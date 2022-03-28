New bug hits Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge browsers

New Delhi :

The company has highlighted that the exploit is being utilised in the wild and Google is aware of it.





"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed," the firm said in a statement.





The update is available for Chrome via version 99.0.4844.84 on Windows, Mac, and Linux.





One can head over to the three-dot button on the top-right of Chrome and navigate to Help > About Google Chrome to trigger the update.





"We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," the company noted.





Meanwhile, Microsoft issued its own notice saying the issue was fixed in Edge version 99.0.1150.55 released the same day.





In its first big security update for the new year, Google rolled out 37 fixes for Windows, Mac and Linux and one of which was rated critical.





According to Google, 22 types of security fixes have been given in the latest Chrome browser, which works to increase user privacy.





It also recently updated the Chrome stable channel to 96.0.4664.93 for Windows, Mac and Linux, which is available for all users.