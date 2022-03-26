Samsung to fix Galaxy S22 Ultra GPS issue soon

New Delhi :

According to GizmoChina, a Samsung forum moderator said that “the company is aware of the problems and is working on fixing them through a software update”.





Many users of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have been reporting on Samsung’s Community Forum that apps such as Google Maps, and other apps that require GPS, don’t return the correct location.





According to user reports, the GPS issues are largely impacting consumers in Europe, and the affected Galaxy S22 Ultra models appear to have an Exynos SoC.





In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor — Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of video clips.





At the rear, it offers a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 108 MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) and a 10MP telephoto camera (10x optical zoom).





The device sports a 40MP front camera for selfies, offering advanced super clear glass lens and video auto framing tools.





The 100X space zoom on the device includes 10x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI super resolution technology.S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging so you can record more than 50 minutes of video after a 10-minute charge, the company claimed.



