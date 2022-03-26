Pixel 6a to launch at Google I/O: Report

San Francisco :

This year's I/O conference will witness the launch of the Pixel 6a, according to the latest scoop from tipster John Prosser while the long-rumoured Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series will be announced at a separate event in October, reports GSMArena.





Pixel 6a is one of the most eagerly-awaited smartphones in 2022.





As far as the cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel 6a is rumoured to pack a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12.2MP primary camera, and a 12MP camera.





The smartphone may come with a single front camera setup for selfies, an 8MP primary camera. It is said to feature a mid-range Tensor processor, probably a Tensor Lite SoC or Snapdragon 778G.





Pixel 6a may have 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage running on Android 12 out of the box, with guaranteed up to three years of version upgrades and security updates up to five years.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.





The upcoming series is reported to be powered by a new Tensor processor and have up to 512GB of internal storage.





Furthermore, the Google Pixel 7 is rumoured to be significantly smaller than the Pixel 6, measuring 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm vs 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm for the Pixel 6.Pixel 7 Pro's rear design will not be too different from its predecessor.





It will continue to sport a dual-tone design with a horizontal camera module housing a triple camera unit, a microphone, and an LED flash.