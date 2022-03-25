Netflix acquires Boss Fight, its third game studio

New Delhi :

Boss Fight was formed by former Zynga Dallas and Ensemble Studios employees in 2013. It's headed by CEO David Rippy alongside CCO Bill Jackson and COO Scott Winsett.





"This studio's extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them," Amir Rahimi, Netflix's VP of game studios said in a statement.





Boss Fight will continue to operate out of its current studios in Allen, Texas, Austin and Seattle.





Netflix recently announced the acquisition of Finland-based Next Games, developer of hugely popular Stranger Things.





Next Games' strategy is to develop games based on popular entertainment IP, such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a story-driven puzzle role playing game (RPG) inspired by one of Netflix's most watched series.





Founded in 2013 and led by Teemu Huuhtanen, Next Games creates and operates engaging mobile games with global appeal and an authentic and social fan experience at its core.





The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.





Netflix, which has 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, in September last year announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio, marking the first purchase of a gaming studio for the streaming giant, for an undisclosed sum.





The company also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets.





After rolling out its new gaming service to all subscribers on Android, video-streaming giant Netflix has also allowed the service for iPhone and iPad users as well.