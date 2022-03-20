Apple updates Boot Camp with Studio Display drivers for Windows users

San Francisco :

Boot Camp 6.1.17, which is now available to users, adds support for the new Studio Display when using Windows through Boot Camp which is Apple's solution for installing and running Windows natively on a Mac.





According to the release notes, the update also brings updated drivers for GPUs from AMD and Intel, reports 9to5Mac. However, while you can connect a Studio Display to a Mac or PC running Windows, there are some limitations. Features such as Center Stage, Spatial Audio, and the "Hey, Siri" voice command only work with macOS.





Apple said that Windows identifies the Studio Display as a regular display, and both the built-in webcam, microphones, and speakers also work with Windows. The company also noted that although the display has a 5K 60Hz panel, the resolution and refresh rate may vary depending on the computer hardware.





To update Boot Camp drivers on your Mac, click on the Start menu when running Windows and then open the Apple Software Update tool. Apple Studio Display is now available for sale with prices starting at $1599 depending on the configuration.