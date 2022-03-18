Snapchat bans anonymous messaging from third-party apps

Washington :

As per The Verge, the change comes after a lawsuit final yr sought to carry Snapchat accountable for misuse of its platform linked to the demise of a youngster who was being bullied on two Snapchat-connected apps.





“While we all know that almost all Snapchatters used these nameless integrations in enjoyable, participating, and fully acceptable methods, we imagine some customers could be extra inclined to have interaction in dangerous behaviour comparable to bullying or harassment if they’ve the shroud of anonymity,” the corporate mentioned in a weblog submit.





Snapchat has additionally said that “it can require friend-finding or meetup apps in its developer program to be restricted to individuals 18 and older to guard younger customers.”