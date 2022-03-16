Google Pixel 7 series flagship smartphones may launch soon

New Delhi :

Google is gearing up to release Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming handsets could launch earlier than their usual timeframe.





According to GizmoChina, it is being speculated that the phones could launch sometime in September, a bit earlier than its usual launch in October.





The Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.





The upcoming series is reported to be powered by a new Tensor processor and have up to 512GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the Google Pixel 7 is rumoured to be significantly smaller than the Pixel 6, measuring 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm vs 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm for the Pixel 6.





Pixel 7 Pro’s rear design will not be too different from its predecessor. It will continue to sport a dual-tone design with a horizontal camera module housing a triple camera unit, a microphone, and an LED flash.





Google is expected to release the Pixel 6a, the successor to the Pixel 5a, ahead of the Pixel 7 series debut. Pixel 6a is one of the most eagerly-awaited smartphones in 2022. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel 6A is rumoured to pack a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12.2MP primary camera, and a 12MP camera.





The smartphone may come with a single front camera setup for selfies, an 8MP primary camera.





It is said to feature a mid-range Tensor processor, probably a Tensor Lite SoC or Snapdragon 778G.Pixel 6a may have 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage running on Android 12 out of the box, with guaranteed up to three years of version upgrades and security updates up to five years.