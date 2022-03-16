Microsoft releases DirectStorage for fast-loading PC games

New Delhi :

The company said that this public SDK release begins a new era of fast load times and detailed worlds in PC games by allowing developers to more fully utilise the speed of the latest storage devices.





"In September 2020, we announced DirectStorage would be coming to Windows, and after collecting feedback throughout our developer preview, we are making this API available to all of our partners to ship with their games," the company said in a blogpost.





Microsoft said it will be presenting an introduction to DirectStorage at GDC -- along with some tips and tricks to get started -- on March 22.





"If you want to get your PC ready to take advantage of DirectStorage games, we have a few suggestions. DirectStorage is compatible with Windows 10 devices, but Windows 11 has the latest storage optimizations built in and is our recommended path for gaming," the company said.





"While you may see benefits on any kind of storage device, installing games to an NVMe SSD will maximize your IO performance and help you more fully experience the benefits of DirectStorage. Stay tuned to learn about games that will be shipping with DirectStorage in the future!" it added.