Google Photos starts testing new 'chip' shortcuts

Washington :





Google Photos already demonstrates the ability to recognize the presence of text and direct users towards interacting with it in Lens. If you're part of this new test, though, you'll see additional chips with options like 'Copy text', 'Listen', 'Crop', and 'Markup'. These are all already existing options within the app -- the addition of these new shortcuts seems intended to make them all that much more visible and easier to access. There is also a shortcut to search using Google Lens, which is kind of pointless given you already have a Lens button in the bottom bar.

