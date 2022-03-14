Instagram to now let livestreamers add moderators

Washington :





Instagram has noted that creators can assign a moderator by tapping the three dots in the comment bar during a Live. From there, they can choose a moderator from a list of suggested accounts or use the search bar to search for a specific account. As per The Verge, Live has been around since 2016, and with that in mind, it comes as a bit of shock that Instagram has only just now started supporting moderators for its streams. Moderation has become a much-needed staple on other live streaming platforms, like Twitch and YouTube, where comments can quickly get ugly.

Photo and video sharing social media platform Instagram has announced that it will finally be allowing Live creators to appoint moderators during their streams. According to The Verge, Mods will have the ability to report comments, remove viewers from the stream, as well as turn off comments for a specific viewer.