New iPhone SE 5G to open up more mid-end segments

New Delhi :

New iPhone SE 5G with a more powerful A15 Bionic processor and 5G network support will open up more mid-end segments across key regions, according to a new report.





iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 43,900.





Despite the bigger price tag, the updated iPhone SE is expected to do well, with 5G network support now bringing it in-line with key competitors across the mid-end segment.





According to Counterpoint Research’s Smartphone Model Share Tracker, Q4 2021, the 4G iPhone SE 2020 accounted for 12 per cent of Apple’s total iPhone unit sales from its launch in Q2 2020 to Q4 2021 with Japan and US the biggest markets for the device globally.





“The iPhone SE has been a solid mid-segment performer for Apple, with the 2020 version accounting for 13 per cent of overall sales during its launch year in 2020,” said Jeff Fieldhack, research director of Counterpoint’s US practice.





“It’s continued to have fantastic longevity with the device appealing to both new iOS users looking to upgrade from budget Android or iPhone owners replacing iPhone 8 (or older) devices, which this new SE body is based around,” he added.





This time, “we expect demand to open up more across other markets like Europe, South East Asia and Korea — regions where many consumers stayed away because of the lack of 5G support,” said Sujeong Lim, senior analyst, smartphones.





The A15 Bionic supports all current services and others to come for the foreseeable future, “so Apple can run this device for years with only slight tweaks or upgrades,” mentioned Fieldhack.





The higher starting price doesn’t just mitigate short term risk; it gives Apple extra padding to drop prices tactically in tandem with new 5G launches and as the product ages.





“The pricing is a slight surprise to the upside, but it shouldn’t be considering the chip upgrades coupled with recent events only intensify short-term supply chain risks,” said senior analyst Ivan Lam.





“I think they had room to move, especially with supply issues hitting lower-end components like 4G chipsets much harder than 5G, but this is a solid device with a long runway,” Lam noted.