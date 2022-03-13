Samsung planning its own designer smartphone skins

New Delhi :

In a new style statement, Samsung may be planning to put protective and decorative skins on its smartphones, aptly called as 'Fashion Film'.





The South Korean giant has filed a trademark application for the moniker 'Fashion Film' with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office, described as "Protective and decorative films adapted for smartphones."





It appears Samsung plans to launch designer smartphone skins in the future.





These could be stickers that you can apply on the back of your smartphone to give it a unique look.





Many third-party case and accessory makers already sell such stickers which give your phone an added layer of protection.





The Korean brand may now be looking to enter this market too, according to Android Headlines.





Samsung announced Bespoke Edition smartphones for its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in October that'll also allow owners to change out their phone's colour using a small lineup of colour choices for $79.





The Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in 49 different colour combinations.





Customisable skins are quite popular among young smartphone users as these stickers change the look of the smartphone and also give it extra protection.