Blaupunkt unveils two new smart TVs in India

Two new premium TVs to their smart TV portfolio in India

New Delhi :

German brand Blaupunkt on Thursday announced that it has added two new premium TVs to their smart TV portfolio in India.





The new models -- 40-inch HD ready and 43-inch FHD TV -- start from Rs 15,999 and 19,999, respectively and will be available on Flipkart from March 12.





"Following the commitment to create a more inclusive Digital India, we are excited to launch two new models on Flipkart. Seeing a paradigm shift in product innovation, we believe these are the products which will be the best fit for every Indian Household," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said in a statement.





Both the TVs support 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. These models come with HDR10 to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors.





Powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube and Sony Liv through the single touch of the remote.





The company said that customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, offers 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast.



