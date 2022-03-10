Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air may feature new design, more colours

Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook Air with M1 Apple Silicon processor

San Francisco :

Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook Air with M1 Apple Silicon processor soon and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design as well as more colour options.





According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in color options similar to the 24-inch iMac color options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.





In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.





The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.





The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.





MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.





The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.



