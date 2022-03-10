New iPhone SE reportedly features 4GB RAM

San Francisco :

Apple recently launched the third-generation iPhone SE, with A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life and now a new report has claimed that the latest iPhone SE also features more RAM.





As reported by MacRumors, the new iPhone SE comes packed with 4GB of RAM. That's 1GB more than its predecessor from 2020, and once again matches the iPhone 13.





Apple didn't mention it during the keynote about the new iPhone SE. The company rarely mentions RAM when it talks about the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.





iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 43900.





It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.





The new iPhone comes with a single 12MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens -- just like the previous iPhone SE.





The rear camera on the iPhone SE (2022) supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.