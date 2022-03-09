itel set to create new benchmark in sub 7K segment, leak reveals 6.6 inch water drop display

New Delhi :

itel- India's number one mobile brand under Rs 7,000 is all set to bring another all-rounder smartphone itel A49 under the A-series.





The teasers on itel's social pages and rendered images hints that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a bigger battery and a big water drop display.





While the detailed specifications are currently under wrap, sources have informed itel A49 will come equipped with a 5MP dual rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.





It will have security features like fingerprint and face unlock along with the latest Android 11 (Go Edition).





It will also have 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory.





The company will also pair the product with a unique offering of one-time screen replacement. In entry segment phones, this is a big advantage that the brand is offering.





With itel's series of smartphone launches, it is quite evident that itel is making smartphones more accessible and affordable with technological advancements like Water Drop Display, Dual Security Features, Trendy designs.





Looking at the specifications, the product is likely to give a tough competition to Jio Next. Smartphone usage has seen tremendous growth in the last two years, be it financial transactions, virtual education for kids, watching OTT content, entertainment, or running a small-scale business. The users in this segment constantly look for products that can fit both their aspirations and pocket.





This seems another power-packed Smartphone that itel is about to launch after its much successful A27, thus strengthening its A series portfolio.





Going by the teaser and the information provided by our sources, we can expect the new smartphone to come within a sub-Rs 7000 price tag. The upcoming launch would focus on the feature phone users who are vying to upgrade to smartphones to enjoy complete freedom to digitalisation. We must stay tuned for the offerings and see what itel brings to the table for its customers.





itel has carved its leadership in the entry-level smartphone segment by registering its position as the No 1 smartphone brand in the Sub 7k Smartphone segment. The brand has a huge consumer base of 8 crore plus customers in India.