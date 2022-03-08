Flipkart rides on Google Cloud to onboard millions of new shoppers, sellers

New Delhi :

Google Cloud and Flipkart on Tuesday entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to help fast-track Flipkart's innovation as well as cloud strategy.





This partnership will propel Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding India's next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers, the company claims.





"Our strategic alliance with Google Cloud will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation, power productivity and advance our innovation agenda.





We are excited by Google Cloud's unique strengths and experience in AI/ML and its proven scalability and security, all of which will be critical in our next phase of growth," Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart said in a statement.





By leveraging Google Cloud's secure and scalable global infrastructure and advanced networking technologies, Flipkart aims to deliver robust app access and performance even during peak purchase seasons with heightened traffic.





"Flipkart's growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and forward thinking approach to cloud technology. As the company continues to scale and grow its ecommerce platform, we will work together to drive technological innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future," Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India added.





Flipkart will make its data platform more efficient by deploying Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies. This will enable the company to unlock rich real-time insights into customer purchasing and shopping behaviour and create more personalised recommendations to enrich customer experience.





As a long time Google Workspace customer, Flipkart will expand its use of the flexible, innovative solution across its rapidly growing workforce to create innovative human-centered employee experiences and deepen connections in this new hybrid work environment.