YouTube to introduce clip-sharing feature

Chennai :

Popular video search portal YouTube has come out with a new feature of sharing a clip by cutting a video.





The latest feature is displayed alongside the like, share, save icons. The feature which is being tested would soon be introduced widely. The clip-sharing option is still not available in many channels.





If this feature comes to a full-fledged usage, it might make many YouTube video downloader and clip-cutter applications obsolete.





However, the drawback with this feature is that clip beyond 60 seconds cannot be shared, with the minimum being five seconds. You need to click the part of the video that needs to be shared and the duration can be fixed manually.