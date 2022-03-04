Putting an end to ubiquitous chatbot’s ‘spiral of misery’

Chennai :

Some household gadget is misbehaving and you need help. Or you have a question about travel arrangements or insurance coverage. You go to the company’s website and a digital imp pops up in a small text window. “How can I help you?” it asks. Or you call a customer service number and a chirpy automaton asks the same thing. Gamely, you go ahead, typing or telling the chatbot what you want. Its formulaic replies are off the mark. It doesn’t really understand you. Several wayward linguistic volleys later, you give up in despair. That experience is so common that customer service experts have a name for it: “the spiral of misery.”





But there is good news. Customer service chatbots are becoming less robotic. And they are on a path to improve significantly over the next several years, according to researchers, industry executives and analysts, pulled along by advances in artificial intelligence. They will become more intelligent, more conversational, more human-like and, most important, more helpful. “Even now, there are times you sort of can’t tell it’s not a human,” said Bern Elliot, an analyst at Gartner, a technology research firm. “It’s not as good as you’d like, but it is moving in that direction. And innovation is occurring at a rapid pace.”





In research projects, A.I. has delivered amazing feats of understanding and producing language, known as natural language processing. A.I. software can write stories and poems, answer trivia questions, translate dozens of languages, and has even created computer programs. These projects typically have all but unlimited computing power and tap unlimited volumes of readily accessible data across the web. Consumer digital assistant software, like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, also roams the wide-open web to answer questions.





But for most companies, everything is more constrained. Their customer information, needed to answer questions, is not on the web but resides inside corporate data centres. They have less data than the internet giants, and it has accumulated over years, stored in different formats, in different places. (A.I. algorithms struggle without ample data.) It’s more a geological dig than an internet scan. Tackling that challenge has become an emerging and increasingly crowded market, called conversational A.I. Big Tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle have offerings, as do smaller companies and start-ups including Kore.ai, Omilia, Rasa, Senseforth.ai, Verint and Yellow.ai.





The suppliers provide software tools that companies then customise and train on their own data. This year, the business market for virtual assistants — a.k.a. chatbots — will grow 15 percent to more than $7 billion, according to a Gartner prediction. Some of those bots are designed to assist employees, but most are for customer service. No company has made a more humbling and instructive journey to its chatbot technology than IBM. After its Watson supercomputer triumphed over human champions in the TV game show “Jeopardy!” about a decade ago, IBM set about applying Watson’s natural language processing to other fields.





“The real world opened our eyes,” said Aya Soffer, a vice president for A.I. technologies at IBM Research. The starting point for improvement, Dr. Soffer said, has been a deeper understanding of what happens in call-centres, working with other companies to mine and analyse many thousands of calls between customers and human agents. In dialogues, for example, tracking which questions and which follow-ups led to resolving a customer’s problem, she said, and what were the tell-tale signals of “conversations that went bad.”





Lohr is a journalist with NYT©2022





