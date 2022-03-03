ASUS unveils 2-in-1 Vivobook laptop in India

New Delhi :

With a starting price of Rs 45,990, the newly launched product, which features the new ASUS Pen 2.0 Stylus, a magnetically detachable full-size keyboard and a detachable hinge, will is available across online and offline stores.





"We are thrilled to introduce the world's first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop, which will give a new meaning to flexibility and make entertainment more personal and portable for our consumers," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.





"We have seen a major shift in content consumption patterns as the world around us changes rapidly. People are always on their toes, but they also do not want to miss their favourite TV series, hence Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is your go to companion device for work and entertainment on the go," Su added.





The ASUS Pen 2.0 supports charging via a hidden USB-C port. Useers can charge up to 100 per cent in just 30min, which gets you over 140 hours of use. It features a bundled slim and detachable keyboard.





The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features a 13.3-inch 16:9 OLED HDR display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 1.07 billion colours, up to 550 nits of peak brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing a brighter and more detailed viewing experience, the company said.





The company claimed that it houses a 50Whr battery to keep you going for longer, providing over 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.