JioGames brings curated library of games to OnePlus TVs

Mumbai :

The collaboration will bring popular games such as K.G.F Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt and many more from the curated library of JioGames to the OnePlus TVs.





JioGames offers gaming and services on different devices like smartphone, feature phone, set-top box, AR/VR and esports opportunities to users.





"This unique partnership is set to provide our OnePlus TV users access to a wonderful selection of games from JioGames' diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive gaming experience," said Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region.





For content creators, JioGamesWatch enables gamers to put out all kinds of gaming content.





Users can currently access JioGames on select OnePlus TV models and the immersive gaming experience will soon be available across some other variants of OnePlus TVs.





OnePlus stepped into the smart TV segment in Q3 2019 with the launch of its Q Series in India. It witnessed a 217 per cent (on-year) growth and held a 7 per cent market share in Q3 2021 in the country, according to Counterpoint Research's TV Tracker Service.





The new OnePlus TV Y1S is available across online platforms starting at Rs 16,499 and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge across offline channels from Rs 16,999 onwards.





JioGames brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together -- the players, publishers, spectators and communities.