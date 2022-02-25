Clubhouse Begins Rolling Out In-Room Chat

New Delhi :

For creators, in-room chat feature, on iOS and Android platforms, will offer another touchpoint with audiences in a room and provide a way to get feedback in real time.





"We hope that this will make conducting quick polls or sourcing questions from the audience that much easier, and bring engagement to the next level," the company said in a blogpost.





The company said that creators will always have full control over in-room chat. They can decide if chats are enabled when they start a room via the room composer.





Creators also can delete any message during the live rooms or after a room ends and turn off in- room chat at any time during the room.





"If you have sent a message and want to delete it, you can delete your own messages during the live room or after a room ends," the company said.





If someone violates the guidelines in chat they can report them directly from the chat. Long press on their name and hit report. You can also long press to block them.