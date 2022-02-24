Thu, Feb 24, 2022

Apex Legends Mobile to launch in select regions

Published: Feb 24,202207:50 PM by IANS

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that Apex Legends Mobile will have a limited regional launch in ten countries. The game first debuted last year as part of a closed beta.

Representative Image (Image Credit: IANS)
San Francisco:

The list of countries where this limited regional launch will take place includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Colombia.