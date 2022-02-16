Google rolls out Search chips in Drive to find files faster

New Delhi :

Called Search chips, the feature is now generally available to all Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business users.





The feature was first launched in November 2021 as beta in Google Drive, which makes it easier for users to find relevant files faster and eliminates the need to perform multiple searches or sort through irrelevant results.





Search chips are now generally available for all users, the company said late on Tuesday.





Now after a query is entered, users can use search chips to surface more relevant results based on file type (such as a Google Doc, PDF, or image) , people, location (such as a shared drive or specific folder), when the document was last modified File titles only, shared labels and tasks.





Google rolled out search chips to Gmail in 2020.





In Drive, you will see spelling suggestions along with search chips and you can clear search chips on their own, or together with the query.





"This feature will be automatically available. Simply enter a search query and select one or multiple chips to further drill down results," Google said.