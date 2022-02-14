Apple VR to reportedly offer Memoji FaceTime, SharePlay experiences

Washington :

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its AR/VR headset sometime in late 2022 or 2023 and now a new report has claimed that the headset may take advantage of Memoji to provide a great FaceTime experience.





According to In "Power On" newsletter, Mark Gurman said what he expects from FaceTime in realityOS, proposing that it may revolve around two of the company's existing experiences: Memojis and SharePlay, reports Mac Rumors.





Users may be in a VR conference room with dozens of other occupants. "Instead of seeing their actual faces, you'll see 3D versions of them (Memojis)" he adds.





A new reference to "realityOS", the AR/VR operating system that may run the headset was found recently in App Store upload logs.





The AR/VR headset is expected to run a new operating system, previously referred to as "rOS", which stands for Reality Operating System.





The upcoming headset would likely not be aimed at consumers, but instead be geared towards developers and business customers.





It may feature at least 15 camera modules, feature eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000.





The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.





Apple is also reportedly testing the ability to use these cameras to track hand movements, and include software features like a virtual keyboard.