Twitter readying Communities updates, more features

According to reverse engineer Nima Owji, Communities' admins will be able to choose whether the members of a community will be able to invite other people or not, reports 9To5Mac.





There will be some options for community membership -- 'Open' will allow anyone to join and/or be invited to the Community.





In the 'Restricted' option, people must ask to join, and the mod team must approve those requests. People invited by the mod team are automatically approved.





In 'Allow members to issue invitations', people invited by existing members are automatically approved.





The microblogging site has reportedly started to work on a new feature to let users write full articles, instead of just making a long thread.





Also, according to Owji, this upcoming Twitter article editor will have some basic styles for texts, such as bold, code, italic, strike-through, and underline.





The reverse engineer even shared the different styles you'll be able to use with this feature.





Currently being tested with a select set of users on Android and Web, the tools will also be available for iOS users.





Twitter is also working on a new feature to allow its users to speed up or slow down video and voice playbacks.





A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNET that the company will share more details about Twitter Articles soon.