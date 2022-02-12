Google dynamic colour themes coming to more Android 12 phones

New Delhi :

US based search engine giant Google has confirmed that Android 12's Material You dynamic colour theming system will soon arrive on other Android smartphones.





Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, vivo, Realme and Tecno phones will get the new option soon but no concrete timeline was provided.





"As more Android 12 devices land in the next couple of months, our OEM partners are working with us to ensure that key design APIs, especially around dynamic colour, work consistently across the Android ecosystem so that developers can have peace of mind and users can benefit from a cohesive experience," Rohan Shah, a product manager on Android, said in a blog.





The colour change is visible across the OS, including the Settings, icons, Quick Settings tiles, and any app with Material You support. Currently, this feature is exclusively available for only those who own a Pixel phone.





Google also showcased a preview of various Android phones running Gmail with the new colour theming option.





OEMs may take some time to roll out this feature, as Google hinted that there is still some work left to make sure that the feature works well across all Android smartphones.